KUWAIT CITY - The Public Authority for Manpower has launched an awareness campaign across its social media platforms, outlining the key requirements for companies providing housing for workers, particularly those employed under government contracts.

The Authority emphasized the importance of ensuring that workers' wages are transferred to their bank accounts no later than the seventh day following the due payment date. Failure to comply with this requirement may result in legal consequences for employers under the provisions of the Labor Law.

Among the essential requirements highlighted by the Authority is the provision of a first aid room supervised by a qualified nurse, mandatory for buildings housing more than 200 workers. Additionally, the Authority strictly prohibits the use of workers' housing for purposes other than its intended function. If food supplies are stored on the premises, companies must adhere to all health and safety standards for proper storage.

The Authority also underscored the necessity of providing adequate basic facilities in workers' housing, proportionate to the number of occupants. Furthermore, companies are required to conduct regular maintenance of housing facilities to ensure proper living conditions.

