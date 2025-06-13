KUWAIT CITY: Director of the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) Marzouq Al-Otaibi confirmed that the departure permit granted to expatriate workers in the private sector (Article 18) is determined based on the wishes of the workers, as they have the right to choose the start and end dates of the permit upon submitting the application. In a statement to the newspaper, Al-Otaibi explained that the departure permit is used only to document the worker’s departure date from the country and does not entail any commitment to a specific return date.



He emphasized that this permit does not restrict the worker to a specific return date. He pointed out that this measure is part of a series of services offered by the authority to provide the necessary flexibility for workers and employers; enabling them to arrange travel procedures in line with their specific circumstances, while simultaneously maintaining the organization of the labor market and ensuring compliance with applicable laws. “This is under the directives of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah,” he added. In a related development, PAM announced Thursday the launching of two online services -- Requesting an Exit Permit for Workers under Article 18 Visa on the unified government application for electronic services (Sahel) and Approving the Request through the unified government application for employers (Sahel Business).



In a press statement, the authority disclosed that the service launched through the Sahel application allows workers to submit an electronic exit permit request to their employer, while the other service through the Sahel Business application enables employers to review and approve exit permit requests submitted by their employees. It added that the launching of the two services is in compliance with the circular issued by Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef earlier; obligating expatriate workers in the private sector to obtain an ‘exit permit’ from their employers before leaving the country, starting from July 1.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

