KUWAIT CITY: The Public Authority for Manpower announced on Thursday the launch of two new services through the Sahel digital platforms. The first service, available via the Sahel app, allows private sector workers under Article 18 to electronically submit exit permit requests to their employers. The second service, accessible through the Sahl Business app, enables employers to review and approve these requests.

In a press release, the Authority stated that these services were introduced in line with a recent directive issued by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef. The directive mandates that, starting from the beginning of July, expatriate workers in the private sector must obtain exit permits from their employers before leaving the country.

However, it is important to note that the Sahel app currently does not offer an English language option for users. An English version is expected to be released soon to ensure broader accessibility.

