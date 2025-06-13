KUWAIT CITY: In a significant regulatory development, expatriate workers in the private sector will soon be required to obtain an official exit permit from their registered employers before traveling abroad. This new measure, set to take effect early next month, is part of efforts to strengthen oversight of expatriate mobility while safeguarding the rights of both workers and employers.

The decision was formalized through a ministerial circular issued by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef. The directive requires all expatriate workers to obtain an exit permit before leaving the country.

The Public Authority for Manpower confirmed that the implementation of this regulation will require exit permits to include the worker’s personal details, travel date, and mode of transportation. The completed permit must be submitted electronically through a designated platform (SAHEL APP or the PUBLIC AUTHORITY OF MANPOWER WEBSITE) to streamline processing and maintain accuracy.

Authorities emphasized that the new system is designed to ensure that departures are conducted legally, protect all parties involved, and reduce incidents of workers leaving without proper notification.

Both employers and expatriate workers are urged to strictly adhere to this requirement, as enforcement of the regulation is set to begin from 1st July.

PURPOSE OF THE DECISION

Ensure balance between employer and worker rights

Enhance legal compliance and oversight

Prevent illegal departures without employer notification

Support labor market organization efforts

WHO MUST COMPLY?

All expatriate workers registered under the private sector

Applies to workers intending to leave Kuwait temporarily or permanently

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE EXIT PERMIT

Submit request using CIVIL ID number

Use the SAHEL APP or the PUBLIC AUTHORITY OF MANPOWER WEBSITE

Request must be made BEFORE TRAVEL

IMPORTANT NOTES

The system automatically verifies employer-employee matching

If inconsistencies are found, the case is referred to specialized departments

IMPLEMENTATION STARTS: JULY 2025

