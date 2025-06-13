PHOTO
KUWAIT CITY: In a significant regulatory development, expatriate workers in the private sector will soon be required to obtain an official exit permit from their registered employers before traveling abroad. This new measure, set to take effect early next month, is part of efforts to strengthen oversight of expatriate mobility while safeguarding the rights of both workers and employers.
The decision was formalized through a ministerial circular issued by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef. The directive requires all expatriate workers to obtain an exit permit before leaving the country.
The Public Authority for Manpower confirmed that the implementation of this regulation will require exit permits to include the worker’s personal details, travel date, and mode of transportation. The completed permit must be submitted electronically through a designated platform (SAHEL APP or the PUBLIC AUTHORITY OF MANPOWER WEBSITE) to streamline processing and maintain accuracy.
Authorities emphasized that the new system is designed to ensure that departures are conducted legally, protect all parties involved, and reduce incidents of workers leaving without proper notification.
Both employers and expatriate workers are urged to strictly adhere to this requirement, as enforcement of the regulation is set to begin from 1st July.
PURPOSE OF THE DECISION
- Ensure balance between employer and worker rights
- Enhance legal compliance and oversight
- Prevent illegal departures without employer notification
- Support labor market organization efforts
WHO MUST COMPLY?
- All expatriate workers registered under the private sector
- Applies to workers intending to leave Kuwait temporarily or permanently
HOW TO APPLY FOR THE EXIT PERMIT
- Submit request using CIVIL ID number
- Use the SAHEL APP or the PUBLIC AUTHORITY OF MANPOWER WEBSITE
- Request must be made BEFORE TRAVEL
IMPORTANT NOTES
- The system automatically verifies employer-employee matching
- If inconsistencies are found, the case is referred to specialized departments
IMPLEMENTATION STARTS: JULY 2025
Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).