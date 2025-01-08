AJMAN - Hindi Obaid Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Ajman Arbitration Centre and Acting Director of the Legal Affairs Department at the Ajman Chamber, reaffirmed the chamber's commitment to enhancing its legal services for the business community.

He underscored its efforts to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that increase legal awareness and meet the evolving needs of private sector establishments.

Al Matrooshi explained that the commercial mediation service handled 59 cases in 2024, with 91% of these cases being acted upon, reflecting the effectiveness of the solutions provided to resolve disputes.

Moreover, the Legal Affairs Department completed 106 requests under its contracts and legislation service. He also noted that the number of commercial arbitration cases reached 14, with action taken in over 60% of them.

He further highlighted the chamber's commitment to fostering legal awareness among the business community through specialised legal seminars.

These seminars were organised in collaboration with government agencies and legal affairs stakeholders. In 2024, key topics covered included Corporate Tax, Value Added Tax, and The Implementation of Arbitration Awards within the Framework of the World Trade Organisation.