WorldFish and Norway have together launched a four-year initiative aimed at refining, testing, and scaling innovative renewable energy solutions for the aquaculture sector in Egypt. The Center for Renewable Energy in Aquaculture (CeREA) is being funded by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Cairo until 2027.

"The project will enable 5,000 fish producers, processors and other fish value chain actors to increase their productivity and incomes, leading to a reduction in food waste and loss and promoting the transformation to more energy-efficient and climate-smart food value chains," said the ambassador of Norway to Egypt Hilde Klemetsdal.

WorldFish has been working with the Egyptian aquaculture and fisheries sector since the launch of its research and training centre at Abbassa in Sharkia in 1998.

Low-emission aquaculture

On the significance of CeREA, WorldFish director-general and CGIAR senior director of Aquatic Food Systems Dr Essam Yassin Mohammed said: “We firmly believe that sustainable development of aquatic food systems holds immense potential in addressing global food security challenges. Through CeREA and our partnership with Norway, we strive to put aquaculture on a low-emission development pathway for healthier people and planet.”

CeREA will be a flagship initiative of WorldFish’s Fish for Africa Innovation Hub (FAIH) sited at its Abbassa research centre. Through FAIH, WorldFish aims to generate 6 million new jobs in African aquaculture by 2030 while promoting climate adaptation, gender equity, and food and nutrition security.

