Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing airline and the Middle East’s leading ultra-low-cost airline, announced expanding its Middle East network with a new route from London Luton Airport to Egypt’s Sphinx International Airport in Cairo.

The new route, which will start on October 30, will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Tickets are already on sale at wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app with fares starting as low as 59.99 EUR.

The company said in a Wednesday statement that the addition of the new route to Cairo’s Sphinx International Airport is part of Wizz Air’s commitment to expanding ultra-low-cost travel in the Middle East.

The airline recently announced exciting new routes from Rome, Milan, and Budapest to Sphinx International Airport, and from London and Milan to Hurghada.

“We are delighted to be launching an exciting new route connecting the capital cities of the United Kingdom and Egypt, enabling ultra-low-cost travel between two must-see culturally rich destinations. This launch, only one month after the announcement of routes between Hungary, Italy and Egypt, reaffirms our ongoing commitment to supporting the aviation industry’s sustainable growth in both Europe and the Middle East with ultra-low-fares,” Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said.

“We are proud to be supporting Egypt’s Vision 2030 and contributing to the nation’s long-term goals, as we continue driving economic growth in incredibly exciting destinations. We look forward to sharing our love of adventure and seeing you on board our aircraft over the summer period and beyond.”

History-laden London, the United Kingdom’s multicultural capital, is a global metropolis boasting instantly recognisable famous sights ready for exploration. One of the world’s most visited and famous cities, London has something for everyone with history stretching back to the Roman times. A tireless innovator of art and culture, iconic London attractions include the London Eye, Big Ben, St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Tower of London and Hyde Park.

Cairo is a historic centre for culture, art, music and cinema. It is the capital of Egypt, and the largest metropolitan area in Africa, the Middle East and the Arab world. The city became known as “the city of a thousand minarets” due to the numerous mosques, castles, and churches located within it.

It is also home to the world’s second-oldest institution of higher learning Al-Azhar University. Travellers can visit the Egyptian Museum, which houses many artifacts and monuments dating back to the 26th dynasty. Cairo has a trove of antiquities including royal mummies and gilded King Tutankhamun artifacts. Nearby, Giza is the site of the iconic pyramids and Great Sphinx.

