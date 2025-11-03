Emirates is deploying an additional six weekly frequencies on the Dubai-Cairo route from December 1, 2025.

Strategicallyscheduled for maximum connectivity with the airline’s vast global network, theadditional frequencies will cater to the increased demand during peak winterseason.

From February 1, 2026, this will scaleto a daily flight with revised timings that complements the current schedule offour daily flights, reinforcing the airline’s confidence in meeting strongleisure and corporate travel demand in and out of Egypt.

Operated with a Boeing777, the flight schedule is optimised for seamless connections with keydestinations in Asia including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand andmany more.

As one of the earliest destinations on Emirates’ global network, Egypt has long been a priority marketfor the airline.

Cairo already boaststhe highest deployment of the iconic Emirates A380s in the Middle East andNorth Africa, outside of Dubai, and once live with the fifth daily service,will also become the most served city in the airline’s African network, atestament to the airline’s ongoing commitment to the market as it approaches 40years of service.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said, “As one of theregion’s busiest gateways for both passengers and cargo, Cairo has long been akey destination for Emirates. The additional service will make it easier forcustomers to connect across our network, while fostering strong trade andtourism links between Egypt, the UAE and the wider world. On the eve of our 40th anniversaryof operations to Cairo, the enhanced schedule is a mark of our unwaveringcommitment to the region. We’d like to extend our thanks to the Egyptianauthorities for their support in securing this new frequency and look forwardto welcoming passengers onboard soon.”

