Arab Finance: EgyptAir is expected to receive the first Boeing 737-MAX aircraft in January 2026 under the deal for leasing 18 of the model through US-based Air Lease Corporation, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced during a meeting with Brendan Nelson, President of Boeing Global.

He highlighted the importance of the civil aviation sector in Egypt, given its significant economic impact in providing new job opportunities and strengthening the overall economic activity. This is in addition to boosting the state's efforts in the tourism sector.

The Prime Minister outlined the state's expansion of investments in airport infrastructure and other aspects of the civil aviation system, as well as the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s efforts to develop and modernize EgyptAir's fleet.

Finally, he welcomed further ideas and proposals from the company, which would contribute to further cooperation.

