Arab Finance: The exchange rate between the Egyptian pound (EGP) and the USD recorded EGP 49.37 for buying and EGP 49.47 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) on Thursday.

The US dollar traded at EGP 49.36 for purchasing and EGP 49.46 for selling at Banque Misr, the United Bank, and the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

Meanwhile, the exchange rate hit EGP 49.42 for buying and EGP 49.52 for selling at the Suez Canal Bank.