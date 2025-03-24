Arab Finance: The US dollar rate against the Egyptian recorded EGP 50.59 for purchasing and EGP 50.69 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) on Sunday at 11:32 am.

At Banque Misr, the USD also registered EGP 50.59 for purchasing and EGP 50.69 for selling at 11:32 am.

Likewise, the USD traded EGP 50.59 for buying and EGP 50.69 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

