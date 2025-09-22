Arab Finance: The US dollar traded at EGP 48.18 for buying and EGP 48.28 for selling at Banque Misr and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) on Sunday.

The exchange rate between the USD and EGP hit the same value at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) and the United Bank.

Meanwhile, the USD recorded EGP 48.15 for purchasing and EGP 48.25 for selling at Al Baraka Bank Egypt.

