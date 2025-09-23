Arab Finance: The exchange rate between the USD and EGP edged down on Monday, recording EGP 48.16 for buying and EGP 48.26 for selling at Banque Misr and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE).

Meanwhile, the US dollar traded at EGP 48.15 for purchasing and EGP 48.25 for selling at Al Baraka Bank Egypt.

The USD recorded EGP 48.16 for purchasing and EGP 48.26 for selling at Faisal Islamic Bank and the United Bank.

