Arab Finance: The exchange rate between the US dollar and the Egyptian pound is stable on Wednesday, hitting EGP 48.09 for buying and EGP 48.19 for selling at Banque Misr and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE).

At the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB), the USD traded at EGP 48.1 for purchasing and EGP 48.2 for selling.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate recorded EGP 48.08 for buying and EGP 48.18 for selling at the United Bank.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).