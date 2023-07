Tunisia's trade deficit fell by 3.089 billion dinars ($1 billion) in first half of 2023 compared to same period last year, the state statistics institute said on Wednesday.

The trade deficit was 8.686 billion dinars this year compared with 11.775 billion in the same period last year. ($1 = 3.0708 Tunisian dinars) (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra)