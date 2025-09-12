Tunis – Prime Minister Sara Zaâfrani Zenzeri called for the establishment of a “model” economic partnership between Tunisia and Egypt, based on balanced interests and mutual benefits, and capable of generating major investment.

Speaking at the opening of the Tunisian-Egyptian Economic Forum on Thursday in Cairo, alongside Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Zenzeri presented a series of proposals aimed at further boosting bilateral cooperation.

She recommended intensifying meetings and exchanges between investors and support structures in both countries, in order to foster a business climate rooted in partnership, common interest and shared benefit.

Zenzeri also proposed identifying the difficulties faced by investors from both sides and addressing them during the interactive session scheduled as part of the Forum, in addition to the regular organisation of joint fairs in Tunisia and Egypt.

The Premier further suggested studying the possibility of opening a direct maritime line between the two countries, given the importance of sea transport in bilateral trade.

She underlined that the Economic Forum offers a major opportunity for Tunisian and Egyptian investors to broaden cooperation prospects and to establish new partnerships based on shared interests.

Zenzeri indicated that Tunisia has chosen to expand its strategic partnerships internationally on the basis of mutual respect, equality and shared benefit, in order to serve the interests of its people and meet their expectations, in line with the national choices defined by the President of the Republic.

She affirmed Tunisia’s commitment to creating an attractive investment climate through significant financial and fiscal incentives.

The Prime Minister also underlined the need to make full use of continental trade agreements, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), in order to boost trade, partnerships and complementarity between the productive sectors of both countries.

