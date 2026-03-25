Tunis - Tunisia faces an "invisible" but widely prevalent chemical threat: increasing exposure to phthalates and bisphenols. The former are used as plasticisers to soften PVC (polyvinyl chloride, a widely consumed thermoplastic polymer), while the latter -bisphenols - are employed notably in epoxy resins and are endocrine disruptors.

These chemical substances, increasingly restricted in Europe, remain present on the local market, according to a report published in January 2026 by the Association for Environmental Education for Future Generations (AEEFG), in collaboration with the international network IPEN.

Entitled 'Situation of Phthalates and Bisphenols in Tunisia: Exposures and Hazards', this report, consulted by TAP, points out concerning contamination of the population and the environment. Analyses reveal that 64.7% of women tested present traces of bisphenol A (BPA) in their urine, with an average concentration of 0.4 ng/mL.

Contamination also affects everyday consumer products. Significant levels of phthalates were detected in cheeses, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

In the marine environment, bioaccumulation phenomena have been observed on the coasts of Mahdia and Sfax, in water, sediments and marine species alike.

The particularity of these substances lies in their weak

chemical bonding to materials, which facilitates their migration into the air, food and the human body through ingestion, inhalation or skin contact.

Even at low doses, they are associated with serious health effects, notably reproductive and developmental disorders, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, and certain cancers.

The report also highlights the phenomenon of "regrettable substitution market".

Due to the tightening of European regulations, notably via the REACH regulation (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals, European legislation that entered into force in 2007 to secure the manufacture and use of chemical substances), certain prohibited or restricted substances continue to be exported to less regulated countries.

Tunisia, heavily dependent on imports of plastic materials, has thus seen its supply sources diversify towards Turkey and Asia (China, India, South Korea), in addition to European partners such as Italy and Spain.

Between 2020 and 2025, the period covered by the study, more than 2,100 tonnes of plasticisers were imported, illustrating the scale of the phenomenon.

Despite these risks, the Tunisian regulatory framework remains limited.

The only specific measure in force is the prohibition of BPA in baby bottles (bisphenol A, an industrial chemical compound used to manufacture polycarbonate plastics), adopted in 2010.

Current standards do not take into account the cumulative and chronic effects of these substances, which accentuates the vulnerability of populations, notably children and newborns exposed via certain medical devices.

Faced with this situation, the report's authors call for urgent reform, recommending harmonisation with international standards, the establishment of an effective surveillance system, the strengthening of analytical capacities, and the promotion of safer alternatives.

According to AEEFG and IPEN, Tunisia now finds itself at a "strategic turning point". Without rapid action, the country risks becoming a preferred destination for chemical substances prohibited elsewhere, with lasting consequences for public health and the environment.

The transition towards more rigorous and sustainable management of chemical substances thus appears as a national priority, in order to reconcile economic development with ecosystem protection.

For reference, endocrine disruptors are chemical substances capable of interfering with the functioning of the hormonal system.

This system, composed of glands such as the thyroid or ovaries, regulates essential functions such as growth, metabolism, reproduction and sleep.

Certain compounds present in everyday objects (plastics, cosmetics, food packaging) can mimic or block the action of natural hormones, or disrupt their production. Even at very low doses, these substances can send "false signals" to the body, particularly during sensitive periods such as pregnancy or childhood.

Repeated exposure to these substances is associated with fertility disorders, developmental abnormalities in children, metabolic diseases such as diabetes, and certain cancers.

In nature, these substances disperse into water, soil and living organisms, where they accumulate progressively.

They can disrupt the reproduction of animal species, notably fish, and destabilise ecosystems.

Their persistence and diffusion make their impact difficult to control, rendering them today a major public health and environmental protection concern.

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