Tunisia - A significant number of American companies intend to come to Tunisia to carry out new projects in the field of energy transition, United States Ambassador to Tunisia, Joey Hood, said during a meeting on Friday with Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy, Fatma Thabet Chiboub according to a ministry statement.

The ambassador stressed his country's continued support for the various promising sectors overseen by the ministry, in particular the "Power Tunisia" project between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Energy Management Agency (ANME), worth USD 60 million.

He added that this project will contribute to supporting Tunisia's efforts to implement energy transition and energy efficiency programmes for private sector companies.

The meeting provided an opportunity to review aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen it, particularly in the fields of industry, food, renewable energy and mining.

The two sides appreciated the level of fruitful cooperation between them, especially in the field of exporting canned olive oil to the American market. They stressed the need for joint work in other sectors, such as strengthening the national electricity transmission network, producing green hydrogen and transporting phosphate.

For her part, the Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy pointed to the great potential that exists in the country in terms of human resources, national skills, technological development, the availability of industrial and energy infrastructure and the legal framework that would allow new investments to be attracted, especially in the industrial and renewable energy sectors.

