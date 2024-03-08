Trends Research and Advisory participated in the Gulf Studies symposium organised by the Gulf International Forum, the Gulf Research Centre, and the Centre for Contemporary Arab Studies at Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

The symposium discussed the opportunities and challenges facing the Arab Gulf countries in various fields, with an emphasis on energy policy and the transition to the post-oil era.

Trends presented a research paper on the transition to the post-oil era, which addressed the policies and strategies of countries in the region on energy diversification and the transition from dependence on oil and gas revenues to a more diversified economy.

The paper highlighted the challenges and opportunities faced by the GCC in their energy transition, including the need to reduce dependence on hydrocarbons, address the social and economic impacts of the transition, and promote innovation in the energy sector.

The GCC states are progressing in their energy transition by increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix, investing in new technologies and industries, and maintaining their role as important players in global energy geopolitics.

The Trends delegation, consisting of Sultan Al Rubaei, Deputy Head of Research and Advisory, Jena Bou Serhal, and Dr. Serhat Çüpokoglu, Senior researcher at Trends Research and Advisory, made some recommendations on these challenges. They highlighted increasing spending on education and training, localising and stimulating the private sector, and increasing the share of renewable and nuclear energy in the energy mix.

In a second working session at the forum, Dr. Christian Alexander, an expert in strategic studies at Trends, discussed the evolution of small states' foreign policy and its transition from traditional behaviour to a daring and more diverse strategy based on the concept of "complete networking." He highlighted the main regional events that influenced the foreign policy decisions of small states and examined their shift towards proactive engagement in regional geopolitics.

The Gulf Studies Forum is held annually in Washington and focuses on studies related to the Gulf region. The workshops focus on seven areas: geopolitics, Gulf-US politics, defence, Gulf foreign policy, energy policy, economy, society and culture.