Energy exports increased by 44% in value, while imports went up by 30% In January 2024, compared to the same period last year, according to the monthly energy report published by the National Energy and Mining Observatory.

The report also shows that the energy trade deficit grew 26% in January 2024 compared to the same period last year, reaching TND 1,011 million, compared to TND 802 million, while the coverage of imports by exports did not exceed 22% in January 2024.

National primary energy resources (Algerian gas production and royalties) reached almost 3.0 million toe in January 2024, a decrease of 14% compared to the same period last year, due to a decline in national crude oil and natural gas production.

At the same time, total energy demand reached 76.0 million toe in January 2024, down 6% compared with the same period last year, with demand for oil products up 2% and demand for natural gas down 12% compared with the same period last year.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).