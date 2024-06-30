(TAP) - Tunisia’s Travel & Tourism sector is set to inject a record-breaking TND 23 billion into the national economy in 2024, The World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) 2024 Economic Impact Research (EIR) has revealed.

With the right government support, WTTC is forecasting that the sector could grow its annual GDP contribution to more than TND 32BN by 2034.

The latest data by the WTTC show that across its economic contribution, job numbers, and domestic visitor spending, Travel & Tourism is expected to surpass all previous records in 2024.

"An increase of 16% in the annual contribution of the tourism sector to the Tunisian economy is forecast if this sector is supported, which will ensure the employment of more than 485,000 people by 2034," according to the same source.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said; "Tunisia's Travel & Tourism sector has almost fully recovered, though international visitor spending is still catching up.

“We are confident that Tunisia's resilient sector will continue to thrive and play a vital role in the nation's economic future," she added.

Simpson also pointed out that the reestablishment of the Higher Council of Tourism by the Tunisian Government will further help Travel & Tourism achieve these forecasts as it brings together the public and private sector.

Travel & Tourism’s economic contribution will represent 14% of the overall economy in 2024, while sector jobs are projected to grow 3.9% year-on-year.

Domestic visitor spending is anticipated to grow 5% from last year to reach TND 11.7BN - 0.7% ahead of 2019, while international visitor spending is expected to grow more than 12% to reach almost TND 11 billion, according to the WTTC.

