Tunisia - The Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX) is currently leading Tunisia's participation in the «Food & Beverage West Africa» Exhibition, which is being held from June 13 to 15 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tunisia's participation in this trade fair is overseen by the CEPEX office in Abuja, the Nigerian capital. It aims to support national efforts to introduce Tunisian products to the Nigerian market, said CEPEX in a statement on Thursday.

The Tunisian stand, which covers an area of 18 m2, is occupied by three Tunisian companies operating in the agri-food industries. These companies are mainly exhibiting olive oil, spreads, instant drink powder, margarine, pastry products and bakery products.

Food & Beverage West Africa will host over 250 exhibitors and over 5,000 trade visitors from Nigeria and other African countries.

According to CEPEX, Nigeria is a growth market for Tunisia, offering undeniable export opportunities.

Trade between Tunisia and Nigeria had reached 53.5 million dinars in 2022, compared with 21.5 MD in 2021, making a 150% leap forward.

The main food products exported by Tunisia to Nigeria are olive oil, dates, biscuits and fresh fruit.

