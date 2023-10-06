Dairy company Nutridor, a subsidiary of Nigeria’s Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, has launched operations of its AED75 million ($20.4 million) factory in Dubai, expanding its footprint in the region.

The dairy production facility occupies a built-up area of 100,000 square feet in Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group. and is expected to double the production capacity of the company’s Abevia brand to 120,000 litres of milk a day.

Developed in less than a year, the new facility will enable Nutridor to reduce import reliance and enhance its position in the region’s food and beverage sector, with revenues from the UAE facility’s operations estimated to reach AED110 million.

It is also expected to create 200 new direct and indirect jobs, according to a statement on Thursday.

“The newly launched state-of-the-art dairy production facility represents a significant initiative and investment, creating an environment that nurtures entrepreneurship, embraces innovation and catalyses economic expansion,” said Mohammed Al Kamali, COO of Manufacturing and Export Development at Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC).

Headquartered in Africa, TGI Group has diversified interests and investments in Nigeria, Benin, Ghana, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Morocco, UAE, India, China and several other emerging markets.

Nutridor dairy company has customers in more than 15 countries, including GCC nations, Jordan, Lebanon, Angola, Gambia, Ghana and Senegal.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

