Tunis – Nineteen sports clubs from Tunisia and abroad, notably from Algeria, have seized the opportunity offered by the natural beauty and clean air of the Tabarka–Aïn Draham region to hold training camps.

This growing trend is establishing the area as a prime destination for sports tourism, driven by improved infrastructure and the accessibility of the Tabarka Airport.

While sports tourism is a special type of tourism with many requirements, including the availability of sports infrastructure and stadiums, and combines recreation with capacity building, another type of tourist, whether Tunisian or Algerian, often travels to this region in the summer.

This rising interest finds expression in the growing number of visitors to accommodation establishments in Jendouba governorate. Between January 1 and July 20, 2025, arrivals were up by 5.6%, alongside improved activity at the region’s three border crossings with Algeria.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts, 115,216 tourists stayed in the region’s accommodation facilities during this period, compared with 109,135 the previous year. The number of overnight stays rose by 9.3%, reaching 223,509, up from 204,420 in 2024.

Domestic tourism ranked first in terms of both arrivals and overnight stays, followed closely by the Algerian market.

Authorities attribute this positive trend to the region’s numerous assets: high-quality sports centres, ecological and environmental diversity, cultural and historical heritage, therapeutic spas, and diving centres.

The Ministry of Tourism, through the Regional Tourism Office in Tabarka-Ain Draham, is working to monitor the various components of the tourism product and to intensify the supervision of tourism establishments to ensure that they comply with the standards required in the tourism sector.

Investment between Achievements and Intentions

A four-star hotel with a capacity of 134 beds and an estimated cost of TND 7 million was built, creating 45 permanent jobs.

A three-star hotel in Beni Mtir, partially opened and equipped with a therapeutic centre, was built at a cost of TND 16 million and will employ 25 people full-time.

Construction is also progressing on a five-star hotel in Aïn Draham, with a capacity of 100 beds. The project, currently 75% complete and expected to open by the end of 2025, is worth TND 22 million and will provide 32 permanent jobs.

Jendouba boasts numerous other resorts and lodges still under construction, with progress exceeding 70% in some cases. Investors plan to inject nearly TND 1 billion into the region between 2026 and 2030, in a bid to establishing internationally branded hotels and entertainment projects.

Development of activity at Melloula, Babouch, and Jellil

The three land border crossings in the governorate of Jendouba, Melloula in Tabarka, Babouch in Aïn Draham, and Jellil in Ghardimaou, have seen increased activity during this period, while indicators continue to confirm a rise in demand with the peak of the season.

Official statistics show that from January 1 to June 10, 2025, some 460,957 Algerian tourists entered Tunisia, up 7.64% compared with 428,213 during the same period in 2024.

However, entries via the Melloula border post were down by 5.34%, totalling 285,091 Algerian visitors. In contrast, Babouch recorded a 24.04% increase with over 120,000 arrivals, and Jellil saw an impressive 85.73% surge.

This uptick is boosting the regional economy, particularly traditional crafts and tourism transport. The Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the relevant authorities, is endeavouring to improve service quality across all border posts.

A Hub for Sports Camps

Thanks to its breathtaking nature, mountainous landscapes, pristine beaches, mild climate, and robust infrastructure, Tabarka–Aïn Draham has become one of the most sought-after sports training destinations in the region and beyond.

Human and material resources invested by relevant authorities have transformed the area’s international sports centres into some of the world’s finest training sites, opening new prospects for sports tourism in Tunisia.

The Ministry of Tourism considers sports tourism a strategic priority, not just an opportunity. It enhances Tunisia’s global image and contributes significantly to the local economy.

Currently, several national and international teams are holding pre-season training camps in Tabarka, Aïn Draham, and Hammam Bourguiba ahead of the 2025–2026 sports season.

They are the Algerian and Qatari athletics teams, the Mauritanian national football team, Club Africain, CS Sfaxien, Étoile du Sahel, Stade Tunisien, US Métlaoui, Jeunesse d’El Omrane, and CA Bizertin.

Renowned clubs such as Espérance Sportive de Tunis, Al Ahly of Egypt, MC Alger, CS Constantine, CR Belouizdad, Al Khour from Qatar, JS Kabylie, and ES Sétif have also chosen the region for their camps.

The Regional Tourism Delegation of Tabarka–Aïn Draham, in collaboration with the local sports complex, ensures smooth coordination and support for these teams, reinforcing sports tourism as a strong pillar of the local tourism strategy.

The Ministry is also actively promoting Tunisia as a year-round sports training destination to teams from neighbouring and Arab countries across all disciplines.

Tabarka–Aïn Draham Airport: Resuming International Activity

On June 16, 2025, Tabarka Airport welcomed its first non-scheduled international flight of the summer season, a charter from Bologna carrying 189 tourists.

The tour operator “Ryan Bau” has scheduled one flight per week to the region through October 2025.

The resumption of international flights aligns with the summer season, aiming to revitalise tourism and enhance the Tabarka–Aïn Draham appeal as a competitive global destination.

Data indicates that seven non-scheduled flights brought in 1,242 tourists and facilitated the departure of 1,029, contributing to 8,694 overnight stays.

With its unique natural and cultural assets, Tabarka–Aïn Draham stands out as a promising alternative to traditional coastal tourism in north-western Tunisia.

The region now awaits greater investment in infrastructure and the implementation of high-quality tourism projects to unlock its full potential.

