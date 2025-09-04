Tunis – A small Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri on Wednesday at the Government Palace in Kasbah approved a set of measures aimed at rationalising and ensuring good governance in the pharmaceutical system, particularly regarding the continuous supply of medicines and their availability to all citizens, while safeguarding the sustainability of this system.

According to a statement from the Prime Ministry, the meeting recommended strengthening the financial resources of the Central Pharmacy of Tunisia and intensifying oversight of the pharmaceutical system to improve governance.

It also stressed the importance of monitoring the supply of the local market with medicines through a digital platform that would improve distribution and stock management.

Among the measures, the Cabinet recommended adopting new mechanisms to enhance the management of the pharmaceutical system, achieving a comprehensive digital transformation in the sector, reducing the time required to review applications for “MA" (Marketing Authorisation) concerning imported drugs with no local generic equivalent, as well as conducting a fundamental and comprehensive review of the national health insurance system.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister underscored the need to ensure uninterrupted medicine supply, guarantee pharmaceutical security and promote the domestic pharmaceutical industry.

Regarding the improvement of the healthcare system, she highlighted the importance of the right to health and the quality of medical services, which are enshrined in the Constitution, under which the State guarantees prevention and healthcare for all citizens and provides the necessary resources to ensure safety and service quality.

She further stressed the need to upgrade the healthcare sector, enhance its efficiency and effectiveness, ensure equal access for all segments of society to public healthcare, guarantee free treatment for the underprivileged and low-income groups, and secure the right to social coverage.

She affirmed that improving the quality of the healthcare system is an absolute priority of the State, in line with the orientations of President Kais Saied.

© Tap 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).