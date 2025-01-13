Tunisia – The draft law establishing a system of insurance against the loss of employment for economic reasons was the focus of a small Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kamel Madouri at the Government Palace in the Kasbah on Saturday.

On this occasion, the various articles of the draft law were presented and discussed, as well as the benefits that this system will provide, including compensation for loss of wages, social security benefits, especially health insurance and cash grants, as well as access to vocational guidance programmes.

The latter consist of training, rehabilitation and reintegration during the period of unemployment of workers made redundant for economic reasons, with the aim of reintegrating them into the economic cycle, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of implementing the decision announced by the President of the Republic on September 1, 2024 to create a fund to insure job losses for economic reasons.

He stressed that the nature and depth of the economic and structural changes taking place in the world of work require progress in the drafting of a renewed social contract that meets the requirements of protecting workers, enabling institutions to withstand and absorb these changes and strengthening professional relations.

The redundancy scheme is one of these effective mechanisms to achieve all these benefits, the Prime Minister said, noting that all the technical conditions and guarantees necessary for the success of this project have been put in place, particularly the governance of its management and the guarantee of its financial sustainability.

He also said that the creation of this system is part of the implementation of the provisions of the Constitution relating to the values and principles of social justice and the guarantee of decent working conditions, through the creation of an alternative mechanism that guarantees professional and social assistance to workers made redundant for economic reasons during their redundancy and their reintegration into the economic cycle.

"This system is another building block that strengthens the project of establishing the national social protection floor, in implementation of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Recommendation No. 202 of 2012, which Tunisia has ratified. It also supports social gains, especially for wage earners, notably at the level of increasing wages and minimum wages." he stressed.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Justice Leila Jaffel, Minister of Finance Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia, Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines Fatma Thabet Chiboub, Minister of Social Affairs Issam Lahmar, Minister of Employment and Vocational Training Riadh Chaoued, Minister of Communication Technologies Sofien Hamaissi and Minister of Family, Women, Children and Elderly Asma Jabri.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).