Reported investment in the industrial sector increased by 35.3% between 2022 and 2023 (6 months), reaching the amount of 1409.1 MD, according to the bulletin for the month of June 2023, published Tuesday by the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII).

The number of reported projects rose by 7.1% to 1,644 at the end of June 2023.

These projects will help generate 2,976 jobs.

The sectors which saw an increase in investment intentions during the 1st half of this year were agri-food (+2.8%), construction materials, ceramics and glass (+260.5%), mechanical and electronic (+20.6%), chemicals (+130.9%), textiles and clothing (+103.2%) and miscellaneous industries (+21.4%).

56% of the reported investments during the first six months of 2023 were in start-up projects as they grew by 63.1% to TND 789.2 million.

Investment intentions for projects other than creation (extension, renewal of equipment, etc.) stood at TND 619.9 million, compared with TND 557.7 million during H1 of 2022.

The number of projects of this kind increased by 9.5% and the related jobs reached 9,363 at the end of June 2023.

Reported investments in fully exporting industries saw an increase of 45.8% to TND 607.2 million, resulting mainly from mechanical and electronic industries, building materials, ceramics and glass, chemicals and textiles and clothing.

The 100% foreign and partnership industrial investments went from TND 356.1 million during H1 of 2022 to TND 315.4 million during the same period of 2023, the number of projects of this type of investment recorded an increase of 16.1%.

For their part, industries whose production is oriented towards the domestic market registered a 28.2% rise, to TND 801.9 million.

As a result, 57% of reported investments in the H1 of 2023 were for non-totally export-oriented projects.

