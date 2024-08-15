Tunisia - Prime Minister Kamel Madouri on Wednesday ordered a comprehensive inventory of all issues, especially real estate, that hinder the realisation of public and private investment projects.

He also ordered an immediate review of all legal texts and procedures that hinder the realisation of these projects, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

Madouri stressed the need for all central and regional structures, within their respective spheres of competence, to overcome the difficulties hindering investment, strengthen the follow-up of implementation and provide the necessary support from the competent structures.

He also urged to speed up the preparation of the necessary legal texts so that the economic institutions whose projects have been approved by the competent structures can actually start their activities and submit these texts for ratification.

