Tunis: Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdel Hafiz signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today in Tunis to promote direct investment between the two countries.



The signing ceremony was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr.



The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation by encouraging direct investment and facilitating the exchange of information on systems and regulations governing the investment environment.



The MoU underscores a shared commitment to enhancing economic ties and leveraging mutual opportunities for sustainable growth and development.