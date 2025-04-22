Riyadh: PepsiCo opened its new regional headquarters in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), reinforcing its presence through significant investments including advanced production facilities in Dammam and an expanding presence in the local agricultural sector, where the company sources potatoes from local farms.



PepsiCo's operations span 86 locations across the Kingdom, generating over 9,000 job opportunities in collaboration with its packaging partners.

The company also implements various innovative employment and training programs, such as the "Future is Saudi" initiative, which aims to equip Saudi youth with new skills and enhance their career prospects in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. The "Youth Impact Studio" program focuses on developing youth skills in sustainability.

Additionally, the "Tamakani" initiative contributes to the empowerment and inspiration of Saudi women, having benefited over 100,000 women to date.



These developments align with the Kingdom's strategic direction toward building a sustainable and diversified economic environment.

The presence of multinational corporations contributes significantly to the national economy by creating job opportunities and implementing global best practices across agriculture, industry, logistics, and other sectors.



The Kingdom is actively fostering a stimulating and integrated investment climate, offering foreign investments a range of facilities that enhance the business environment and attract further global capital. Such facilities include a sophisticated infrastructure network and integrated logistics services, providing a flexible and efficient business environment that strengthens the Kingdom's position as an attractive global investment destination across diverse sectors.



The economic reforms and initiatives undertaken by the Kingdom under Vision 2030 are attracting a substantial influx of international companies that are expanding their presence to capitalize on the advanced investment and economic system and infrastructure.

Global companies are demonstrating significant engagement with Saudi economic incentives, evidenced by the increase in the number of companies establishing regional headquarters in the Kingdom to approximately 600 and the doubling of total investments to SAR1.2 trillion, representing 30% of the Saudi economy's size.