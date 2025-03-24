AMMAN: President of the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) Hamdi Tabbaa and Tunisian Ambassador to Jordan Moufida Zribi on Sunday discussed ways to enhance Arab partnerships and support inter-Arab investments.

During the meeting, the two sides went over enhancing economic, trade and investment cooperation by activating the Jordanian-Tunisian Joint Business Council, which was established in 2016, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Tabbaa stressed the importance of boosting Jordanian-Tunisian relations at the economic, trade, and investment levels and intensifying meetings for the two countries' businesspeople and the private sector to present "promising" investment opportunities and benefit from them, especially in the Kingdom's development, service and tourism projects.

Tabbaa highlighted the importance of issuing a unified Arab visa for Arab investors, including unified investment laws, to promote inter-Arab investments in various economic sectors and achieve their common interests, calling for enhancing trade exchanges, particularly in terms of Jordanian exports.

He also noted the need to enhance the two countries' "untapped" export opportunities, especially in the garment, fertiliser and chemical sectors, increasing the number of Tunisian tourists to Jordan and promoting archaeological, religious and medical tourism in the Kingdom.

Zribi pointed to the need to activate the joint business council soon, increase trade exchange and benefit from privileges of the Kingdom's investment environment.

The diplomat stressed the embassy's readiness to facilitate meetings for trade delegations, which would positively reflect on the two countries' economic interests.

The envoy added that the volume of mutual trade exchange has surged in recent years, stressing the importance of increasing the number of mutual tourist flow.

Based on official figures, Jordan-Tunisia trade exchange amounted to some $38 million in 2023, with the Kingdom's exports concentrated in aluminium, pharmaceutical products, fertilisers and organic chemicals.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

