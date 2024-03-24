The new foreign exchange law will have a positive impact on Tunisia's relations with donors, particularly the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has repeatedly called for reforms in the foreign exchange market, according to economic expert Moez Hadidane.

Indeed, Tunisia has made significant progress in liberalising the dinar, one of the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in addition to capital liberalisation, he added in a video interview with TAP.

"This measure will have a positive impact on Tunisia's relations with donors, including the IMF, but the main reforms required relate in particular to the state budget and other areas such as subsidies and public enterprises," he said.

He added that the adoption of the foreign exchange law will help Tunisia to mobilise foreign currency and increase its reserves in the medium term.

"If we get the scenario right, as far as the provisions of the new code are concerned, Tunisia could mobilise the TND 1.9 billion that it would have received from the IMF, from Tunisian investors abroad and from international accounts," he said.

