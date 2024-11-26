Tunisia - President Kais Saïed met Prime Minister Kamel Madouri on Monday at the Carthage Palace.

According to a presidency statement, the Head of State stressed the need to speed up the launch of a number of mega-projects in various sectors, including health, transport and renewable energies, and stated that Tunisia was in urgent need of a real economic and social revival.

In this context, the President of the Republic reiterated his call for current procedures to be simplified as much as possible and for efforts to be made to deliver services to administrative users as quickly as possible.

«The Tunisian people are in a desperate race against time," he stressed, urging civil servants to be aware of the issues and challenges at stake and to demonstrate national responsibility in managing citizens' affairs.

«There is no need to repeat the need to simplify the procedures in force as much as possible,» President Saïed stressed, recalling that the objective underlying these procedures is none other than to achieve the objectives to which the Tunisian people aspire.

