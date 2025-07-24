Tunis – A Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri was held on Wednesday, focusing on the follow-up of the development of the public transport system.

The meeting forms part of the wider effort to rebuild the public transport sector, particularly land transport, in line with the recommendations of President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed who had pointed out the need to develop public transport services and improve the performance of the institutions operating in this sector in order to overcome current challenges, according to a Prime Ministry press release.

The PM underlined that the reform of the transport sector, especially land transport, will not be limited to the purchase of buses or metro carriages, explaining that the state is currently working on a comprehensive strategy to rebuild a system that has deteriorated as a result of decades of accumulated policy shortcomings.

She pointed out that the transport sector is a vital artery of the Tunisian economy and is closely linked to the daily economic and social activity of citizens. In this regard, a clear vision will be established for long-term planning, with dedicated budgets for transport investment, taking into account demographic developments and rapid urbanisation.

The meeting reviewed the main urgent measures taken to reinforce the land public transport fleet, notably:

the acquisition of 300 new buses from China, delivered in phases on June 17 and July 12

the signing of a contract to purchase 418 buses through an international call for tenders

an agreement to be signed in September 2025 for the delivery of 200 buses from Switzerland

the launch of a call for tenders for the acquisition of 35 metro carriages

authorisation for the purchase and delivery of 397 buses from Saudi Arabia

Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri emphasised the need for all stakeholders to make the necessary preparations to ensure a smooth back-to-school and university season, supported by the renewal of the fleet with vehicles that meet international technical standards. The new buses will be distributed across the country based on objective criteria, with priority given to remote and underserved areas.

© Tap 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).