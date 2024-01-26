Tunisia - A cabinet meeting was held, under chairmanship of Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani on Thursday, during which a set of drafts related to the finance and energy sectors as well as 5 decrees related to the publication of the national bond loan for 2024 were adopted.

After welcoming the newly appointed government members, Hachani spoke of the importance of the renewable energy sector in Tunisia, stressing the need to accelerate the implementation of projects in this area as well as digitize administrative services for citizens and investors both in Tunisia and abroad.

The Council approved a draft organic law approving amendments to the agreement establishing the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), as well as a law on the approval of an authorization allowing the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) to grant facilities to the general treasury of Tunisia.

The cabinet adopted a bill approving the guarantee agreement signed on December 13, 2023 betweenTunisia and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) related to the loan granted by the Green Climate Fund to the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company (STEG) so as to contribute to the financing of the Tunisia-Italy electricity interconnection project and the development of the renewable energy system.

The council also adopted draft decrees related to the 2024 national bond issue, the management of the civil aeronautics medical council, and the status of the National Office of Land Border Posts.

