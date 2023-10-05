Tunisia - Cooperation between Tunisia and Algeria on a range of security issues was the focus of a meeting between Interior Minister Kamel Feki and his Algerian counterpart Brahim Merad.

Aspects of this cooperation include the fight against terrorism and organised crime, addressing irregular migration and the exchange of information.

The meeting, which took place in Algiers on Tuesday, was an opportunity to stress the importance of implementing agreements previously signed between the two parties.

Both sides also stressed the need to convene joint committees in the field of security and civil protection and to concretise what was agreed upon during the first meeting of governors of Tunisian-Algerian border regions, held in Tunis on October 6 and 7, 2018. The date of the second meeting, to be held in Algeria, will be determined by mutual agreement.

Both parties agreed to strengthen coordination between their countries in the fight against irregular migration and the dismantling of criminal networks involved in trafficking in human beings in their territories. They agreed to strengthen border surveillance in order to prevent the infiltration of irregular migrants.

The meeting took place on the occasion of the 22nd session of the Tunisian-Algerian High Joint Commission, held in the Algerian capital from October 2 to 4.

More than two dozen bilateral agreements were signed during the meeting. A memorandum of understanding was also signed by the two countries' interior ministers to set up a bilateral committee to develop and promote the border regions between Tunisia and Algeria.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).