Tunis - Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri chaired a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning at the Government Palace in the Kasbah dedicated to examining structural financial reforms aimed at achieving social justice and equitable development, according to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of structural reforms in implementing the state’s policy and national choices within a comprehensive national vision, in line with the directives of President Kais Saied, to achieve social justice and fair development.

She emphasised that these structural financial reforms must meet the aspirations of the different social groups and strike a balance between the state’s social role and support for economic growth, within a comprehensive vision aimed at establishing equitable development and achieving social justice.

According to the same statement, these reforms take into account the evolution of the global and national economic context and are based on enshrining constitutional principles guaranteeing the right to fair and equitable development between regions and individuals, as well as the right to healthcare, education, transportation, and other public services.

They also adopt a new approach that makes the development plan a key reference framework, based on a participatory, bottom-up methodology that reflects the proposals of local, regional, and provincial councils regarding development projects.

The reforms also aim to strengthen the foundations of a social state, contribute to job creation and economic and social inclusion, achieve social justice, and establish a fair tax system with equitable contributions from all actors.

They seek to reduce tax evasion and integrate the informal economy into the organised economic cycle.

The reforms are based on the principle of self-reliance and national decision-making independence by mobilising national resources, optimising their use and ensuring that the state meets all its domestic and international commitments.

In this context, Minister of Finance Michkhet Slama Khaldi presented a report on the structural financial reforms for social justice and equitable development, outlining the policies to be adopted in public spending and state resource mobilisation.

Public spending policies aim primarily to strengthen the foundations of the social state by promoting employment, creating jobs, reducing unemployment and precarious work, providing incentives, simplifying procedures, and supporting communitarian enterprises.

These objectives were also stipulated in Decree No. 3 of 2025, issued on October 3, 2025.

They also aim to support prices, assist low-income groups, promote economic and social inclusion, protect the subsidy system to support citizens’ purchasing power, and boost investment and fair regional development.

This will be achieved by considering projects proposed by local, regional, and provincial councils to improve infrastructure, collective facilities, and bring services closer to citizens in line with their needs and expectations.

Additionally, the reforms aim to restructure and reform public enterprises, strengthen key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, transportation, and education, support the energy and ecological transition system, and promote local products and national industry.

As for further strengthening self-reliance, this will be achieved by implementing policies to mobilise state resources aimed at supporting growth, investment, and inclusive development, combating tax evasion, integrating the informal economy, expanding the tax base, reducing the tax burden on individuals, encouraging Tunisians abroad to invest in Tunisia, contributing to the provision of adequate housing, advancing digitalisation of services, and promoting electronic payment systems.

