Tunis - President Kais Saied discussed at a meeting with Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT), Fethi Zouhair Nouri on Monday at Carthage Palace the role of the Financial Analysis Committee in combating money laundering and illicit financial flows.

According to a statement from the Presidency, “huge sums of money are being sent from abroad under the cover of darkness, while other funds are being smuggled and laundered, benefiting either individuals or legal entities, whether banking or non-banking, without scrutiny or oversight.”

The President of the Republic stressed that this must come to an end, as it violates not only national legislation but also international treaties and conventions.

He added that many practices and violations must also stop immediately, noting that the issue is not only about shortcomings in legislation, but also about its enforcement, and those responsible for implementing the law must fully assume their responsibilities.

In a related context, the Head of State reaffirmed the Central Bank’s role in supporting the national economy, emphasising that it is a Tunisian public institution that enjoys independence but not detachment.

He also highlighted that the results achieved under the country’s national policy choices, whether in controlling inflation, stabilising the exchange rate, or maintaining foreign exchange reserves, clearly demonstrate Tunisia’s success in facing numerous challenges.

While these figures are significant and worthy of recognition, he stressed that their impact must be felt by citizens in their daily lives across all sectors.

