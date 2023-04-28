Tunisia - A Cabinet meeting held on Thursday at the Government Palace in Kasbah, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Najla Bouden, adopted a series of bills and decrees for economic and political purposes.

The bills in question are the following:

- A draft law on the organisation of international trade in endangered species of wild fauna and flora.

- A draft law on the approval of the special convention relating to the hydrocarbon exploitation concession known as the "Sidi Kilani" exploitation concession and its annexes.

- A draft law relating to buildings threatening ruin.

- A draft law amending law n°41 of 1996 relating to waste and the control of its management and elimination.

- A draft law on the approval of the loan agreement concluded on April 4, 2023, between the Tunisian Republic and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) aiming at financing the State budget.

2-Draft decrees

-Draft decree on the creation of a national prize for the best project initiated by new promoters in the handicraft sector.

-Draft decree on the organization of the Olympiad of the craft.

- Draft decree on the organisation of competitions in the field of craft creation.

-Draft decree on the organisation of the competition of the "Khomsa d'or".

-Draft decree amending decree n° 88-36 of 12 January 1988, fixing the special procedure of control of certain expenses of the ministries of national defence and interior and the structures in charge of prisons and re-education under the ministry of justice.

-Draft decree amending government decree No. 2018-232 of 12 March 2018, creating a management unit by objectives at the Ministry of National Defence for the implementation of the State budget management reform project and setting its organisation and operating procedures.

