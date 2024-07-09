Tunis - The Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) is holding, on Tuesday, a plenary session to review two draft laws.

The first draft law is about amending and supplementing the provisions of the Code of pleadings and military sanctions. The second draft law is about the guarantee agreement on the first request signed on January 31, 2024 between the Republic of Tunisia and the African Bank of Development (AfDB) and relating to the loan granted to the National Sanitation Office, reads a statement of the ARP.

The parliament will also hold, on Wednesday, a plenary session devoted to oral questions to be addressed to the Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, the same source said.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).