Tunisia - During a meeting with Prime Minister Kamel Madouri at the Carthage Palace on Friday afternoon, President Kaïs Saïed stressed the importance of speeding up the submission of the draft amendment to certain provisions of the Labour Code, in order to put a definitive end to subcontracting and fixed-term contracts.

The aim is to uphold the social role of the State and give concrete expression to the right of workers to a decent job and a fair wage, according to a statement from the Presidency.

The Head of State considered that the provisions still in force were tantamount to trafficking in human beings.

He stressed the need to put an end to subcontracting in the public sector, which has been introduced by simple circulars that undermine the fundamental rights of workers.

The Head of State also called for the draft text on the Higher Council for Education to be submitted to the Council of Ministers, stressing the importance of this constitutional institution.

In this context, he stressed that the education sector is a sovereign sector.

"There is no future without public education and a national education system," he said, stressing the importance of preserving human capital in order to promote and develop all sectors.

