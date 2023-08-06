Tunisia has occupied a prominent regional position in the fight against corruption and the development of systems to support these efforts, especially in recent years, according to a report published by the Tunisian Institute for Competitiveness and Quantitative Studies (ITCEQ).

The Institute's report, based on the 2022 Index of the international organisation Trace, shows that Tunisia ranks first in the Arab world in three areas of the fight against corruption: deterrence, transparency and control.

Overall, Tunisia ranked second in the Arab world in terms of anti-corruption efforts in 2022, above the international average (49 points), although it dropped eight places compared to 2021, ranking 76th last year compared to 68th in 2021.

Tunisia's anti-corruption index is around 45 points, according to the Trace Foundation.

Despite these efforts, a survey by the Tunisian Institute for Competitiveness and Quantitative Studies found that 70 per cent of business owners in the country consider corruption to be a major obstacle to their activities.

Nevertheless, the government's anti-corruption policy has evolved significantly, particularly in terms of regulations and legislation. Reference was made to Government Decree 2019-1123 on the conditions and procedures for granting concessions in the field of anti-corruption and Law 2022-14 on the fight against illegal speculation.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).