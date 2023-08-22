The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) is planning to offer the Ministry of Finance’s building in downtown for sale in September, a government official told Asharq Business on August 22nd.

The building is set to be transformed into a multi-purpose building and a start-ups hub, the official noted.

Awarding the building will be executed in two phases, the first of which is related to the technical offers, followed by the financial offers phase to decide upon the winner, he added.

This comes within the frameworks of TSFE’s plans to transform downtown into a regional start-ups hub, aiming at raising the country’s technological services’ exports from $3 billion to $10 billion, the source said.

