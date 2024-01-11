The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has ended Wednesday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the benchmark EGX30 index as the sole faller.

Market capitalization closed today’s trading session at nearly EGP 1.775 trillion.

The EGX30 index shed 0.48%, finishing the session at 25,466.75 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 1.35%, signaling 5,890.17 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 EWI gained 1.03% to close the session at 8,404.72 points.

Trading volume amounted to 1.167 billion shares traded through 139,391 transactions at a turnover of EGP 3.831 billion.

Retail investors controlled 80.85% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 19.14% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 91.4% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors represented 5.79% and 2.81%, respectively.

Trading on securities saw Egyptian investors as net sellers with EGP 674.039 million, while Arab and non-Arab foreigners were net purchasers with EGP 533.632 million and EGP 140.407 million, respectively.

