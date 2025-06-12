In recent years, food tourism has become a major trend in global travel, reshaping how destinations attract and connect with visitors. Egypt, with its rich and diverse culinary heritage influenced by Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and African cultures, is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growing trend.

As international interest in food tourism reaches new heights, Egypt stands at a pivotal moment to showcase its distinctive flavors and culinary traditions. By embracing its food heritage and leveraging modern digital storytelling, Egypt can establish itself as a premier destination for travelers seeking authentic and immersive food experiences.

The Emergence of Food Tourism

Food tourism is traveling to experience the taste of a place in order to get a sense of its culture, according to the World Food Travel Association. Countries like Spain, Egypt, and India have gained attention for their rich food traditions, drawing in travelers seeking authentic and memorable experiences.

Egyptian cuisine is one of the most distinguished in both the Arab world and the Mediterranean, celebrated for its unique flavors and deep historical roots. The country’s culinary identity has been shaped by a rich tapestry of civilizations, including Pharaonic and Graeco-Roman, as well as the Byzantine, Coptic, and Islamic eras. Each has left its mark on Egypt’s food culture.

This diversity is further enriched by Egyptian Bedouin traditions. Bedouins have developed exceptional culinary practices using simple, time-honored methods such as firewood, heated sand, and clay ovens.

Some signature Bedouin dishes include Mebaqbaqa and Kadid in Matrouh, Grisha in Sinai, and Asida across Bedouin communities. This is along with distinctive breads such as Tanour, Sag, and Qarasa. These dishes offer a glimpse into Egypt’s remarkable gastronomic heritage, as highlighted in a Journal entitled 'Gastronomic Tourism as a Core Tourism Product for Augmenting Cultural Tourism in Egypt’ by Ahmed Adel Hammad and Reham Mamdouh Abd El Maksoud.

Recognizing, celebrating, and preserving these local food traditions is vital for Egypt’s cultural tourism sector. However, the country has not fully capitalized on gastronomic tourism as a means to attract more cultural travelers despite the richness and uniqueness of Egyptian cuisine, as per the journal.

Unlocking this potential represents a significant opportunity for Egypt to enhance its appeal as a premier destination for culinary and cultural exploration.

The Rising Potential of Culinary Tourism in Egypt

Egypt’s food scene is rapidly gaining recognition among international travelers. They are drawn not only for its rich flavors but also for its ability to cater to diverse dietary preferences and offer authentic cultural experiences.

Many visitors highlight how Egyptian cuisine serves as both a gateway to the country’s heritage and a welcoming table for all. Paola Scarabotti, an Italian tourist, says: “To be honest, I was not sure if it would be easy to find food I could eat in Egypt as a vegetarian. I also cannot eat gluten, but I was very curious.”

“I love discovering how different cultures make plant-based dishes, and Egypt has such a rich food history. I did a bit of research online and saw some TikToks and Instagram reels showing street food and traditional meals that helped me feel excited I would find options,” she adds.

“But the real motivation was wanting to connect with the local culture through food,” Scarabotti explains. “I absolutely loved ful medames, it became my go-to! It is filling, naturally gluten-free, and full of flavor, especially with olive oil, cumin, and a bit of lemon.”

She further elaborates: “Taameya (Egyptian falafel) was another great surprise, being made with fava beans, instead of chickpeas. The herbs made it taste so fresh. I just made sure it was not served in bread. Also, the hibiscus tea (karkadeh) was a beautiful experience, especially when shared with locals. What stood out most was how generous people were in helping me find something I could eat.”

Similarly, Anni Cree, a British tourist, found Egypt’s culinary landscape both vibrant and accommodating, with a focus on freshness and authenticity. “The quality was generally quite good. Everything felt fresh and full of flavor.”

“I had to be a bit cautious at times with my stomach. The variety was wonderful, from rich stews to light mezzes. There was something for everyone. As for authenticity, it does not get more real than being served a bowl of lentil soup by someone’s grandmother in a tiny café,” Cree says. “I especially enjoyed molokhia. It was unlike anything I had before. And the stuffed vine leaves were simply delightful. All in all, a lovely culinary adventure,” Cree points out.

Food Tourism as a Catalyst for Economic Diversification

Egypt’s tourism revenues reached $8.7 billion in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, up from $7.8 billion in H1 FY 2023/2024, according to according to the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) latest report on balance of payment (BoP).

Encouraging culinary tourism can further boost tourism’s contribution to Egypt’s economy. Ahmed Zayed, an economist, tells Arab Finance: “Food tourism has the potential to become a major catalyst for economic diversification in Egypt’s tourism sector.”

“While Egypt has traditionally focused on heritage and beach tourism, food tourism can tap into a growing global trend. Nearly one-third of travel spending is food-related. If Egypt attracts just 5% more from food-focused experiences, it could bring in an extra $600 to $800 million annually,” Zayed says.

He adds: “Egypt has a compelling opportunity to become a food tourism hotspot. With millions of family-run restaurants and food vendors across the country, there is already a solid grassroots foundation.”

“If we can better market our food culture through culinary festivals, branded food trails, or regional food tourism hubs, we could tap into the rapidly growing global food tourism market. This market is projected to reach $4.6 trillion by 2030. Capturing even 0.1% of that would mean billions in revenue,” according to Zayed.

On the other hand, Zayed explains that culinary tourism stands out as an incredibly job-rich and inclusive form of tourism. It creates opportunities for a wide range of individuals, extending beyond just chefs and restaurant owners to include farmers, local producers, and artisans, especially in rural communities.

For instance, experiences like farm-to-table dining or visits to date farms and olive groves can significantly boost rural incomes. This is particularly helpful for women and youth who are often deeply involved in traditional food preparation.

In urban centers, culinary tourism has the power to revitalize older neighborhoods, drawing visitors to areas rich in food culture, much like the historic districts of Downtown Cairo or Alexandria.

“Globally, data shows that every $1 million spent on food tourism creates between 45 to 60 jobs. This kind of employment intensity is crucial for Egypt, where youth unemployment remains high,” Zayed points out.

Egypt is at a promising crossroads where its rich culinary heritage can significantly enhance its tourism sector and broader economy. With centuries of diverse cultural influences shaping its distinctive cuisine, Egypt offers authentic and memorable food experiences that resonate with the growing global appetite for food tourism.

As international visitors increasingly seek immersive and inclusive culinary journeys, Egypt can stand out by offering diverse dietary preferences and unique regional specialties.

Beyond cultural enrichment, food tourism can drive economic diversification, job creation, and rural development, addressing critical challenges such as youth unemployment.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).