The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) sells fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a combined value of EGP 1.9 billion on December 17th, according to official data.

On December 16th, the central bank auctioned two-year and three-year T-bonds at a total value of EGP 17 billion.

Accepted bids stood at EGP 450 million out of total submitted at a value of EGP 8.62 billion, with an average yield of 25.49%, for the bonds carrying a tenor of two years until October 1st, 2026. This came below the required amount for the EGP 5 billion offering.

Meanwhile, EGP 1.455 billion worth of bids were accepted out of EGP 27.90 billion submitted at an average yield of 24.29%, for the bonds maturing in three years on December 3rd, 2027. The bond sale also was below the required amount of EGP 12 billion.

