Telecom Egypt, SubCom, a global supplier of subsea data systems, and the partners of the India-Europe-Xpress (IEX), have announced the completion of the IEX Subsea system's landings in Egypt, as per a statement.

This subsea system, landing at two cable stations in Egypt—Zafarana 2 on the Red Sea and Sidi Kerir on the Mediterranean—bridges two seas and two continents via two diverse trans-Egypt terrestrial routes.

Upon its completion, the IEX will establish a direct connection between Indian Mumbai and Milan in Italy, enhancing route diversity and enabling partners to offer advanced, high-capacity services to meet the growing global digital demand.

Telecom Egypt played a pivotal role in facilitating the landing of these two cables, each engineered for high-capacity transmission with 13 fiber pairs.

Telecom Egypt has provided IEX with landing facilities and support in Egypt.

Meanwhile, SubCom has been chosen to engineer, manufacture, and deploy the 10,000-kilometer IEX system, incorporating their space-division multiplexing (SDM) and Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) ROADM technology.

