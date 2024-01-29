Tunisia - The Tunisia-Africa Business Council (TABC) seeks to operate in Africa so as to provide better support for Tunisian economic operators, TABC Chairman Anis Jaziri said Saturday.

TABC is considering the establishment of regional offices in West and Central Africa to get closer and provide more effective support to Tunisian economic operators based in these regions, Jaziri told TAP on the fringes of the TABC Ordinary General Assembly and Extraordinary General Assembly held in Tunis.

The council will also endeavour to increase the exports of Tunisian companies and provide further assistance to Tunisian economic operators, Jaziri added.

"In 2024, TABC has lined up a very ambitious programme with four missions to Benin, Kenya, Gabon and Nigeria, in addition to the Financing Investment and Trade in Africa (FITA 2024) conference next June 10-12", he also said.

Sevral missions were organised in 2023 to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritania, Cameroon and Algeria.

"The 6th edition of FITA held in September 2023 was a great success; it saw the participation of 1,000 business leaders from 60 countries," Jaziri highlighted as he laid emphasis on the "the creation of great economic dynamics in Africa and the increase in Tunisian exports to this continent."

"TABC had assisted hundreds of Tunisian economic operators in the African Continent and took part in several major economic events," he added.

