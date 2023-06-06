Head of the Suez Canal Authority Osama Rabie has confirmed that the navigation in the global waterway resumed normally in both directions.

Rabie said in a press release on Sunday that the authority dealt quickly with the oil tanker “SEAVIGOUR that broke down and disrupted traffic in the canal, as it was towed by the authority’s locomotives.

Rabie stressed the readiness of the Suez Canal Authority to deal with potential emergencies through an integrated system full of navigational competencies and accumulated experience in maritime rescue work and specialized marine units in maritime rescue work, maritime insurance and Pollution Control.

Lieutenant General Rabie noted that the Suez Canal Authority is always ready for any malfunctions, as the locomotives are always ready for malfunctions to prevent a delinquency of the tanker.

The Maltese-flagged tanker has a length of 274 meters, a width of 48 Meters, a tonnage of 82 thousand tons, and the ship is scheduled to resume its transit by the canal immediately after the malfunction is fixed.

On Sunday, the canal witnessed the transit of 60 ships from both directions, with a total net tonnage of 3.5 million.

