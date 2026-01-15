Shipping ‍group ‍Maersk will resume sailings via the ​Red Sea and the Suez Canal for ⁠its MECL service, connecting the Middle East ⁠and India with the ‌U.S. east coast, the Danish company said on Thursday.

"Maersk ⁠has decided to implement a structural return to the trans-Suez route for all MECL service sailings," the ⁠company said in a ​statement, adding that this was part of a stepwise approach ‍for its fleet.

Shipping companies are weighing a ​return to the critical Asia-Europe trade corridor more than two years after they started rerouting vessels around Africa following Yemeni Houthi rebels' attacks on ships in the Red Sea in what they said was a show of solidarity with the Palestinians in ⁠Gaza.

Maersk on Monday said ‌one of its vessels had tested the route as a ceasefire in ‌Gaza raised hopes ⁠for normal shipping traffic.

(Reporting by Terje ⁠Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)